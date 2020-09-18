SDOC reports another virus case

The Journal staff

WALHALLA — On Thursday, the School District of Oconee County reported a COVID-19 case from Wednesday, bringing to 29 the total number of positive cases since the new school year began Aug. 24.

The latest case involved a Walhalla High School student.

The information provided by the school district includes any SDOC student or employee who has been in a school building or district facility. It does not include [email protected] students or employees who are working remotely.

Since schools reopened for in-person instruction, positive cases have also been reported at Seneca High, Orchard Park Elementary, Walhalla Elementary, James M. Brown Elementary, Tamassee-Salem Elementary, Walhalla Middle and the Hamilton Career and Technology Center.

Results are reported on the date the school district is made aware of a positive test result. A positive test result does not necessarily mean others have been exposed within school buildings, the district said.

Parents are encouraged to continue home wellness checks each morning and notify their child’s school immediately if he or she develops symptoms or is exposed to a person diagnosed with COVID-19.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is now making available lists of school cases to the public. That information can be accessed by visiting scdhec.gov/COVID19schools.