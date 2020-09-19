No contest as Tigers blow past the Citadel

By Eric Sprott

CLEMSON — The atmosphere was a bit unusual in and around Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon, but the Clemson football team managed to deliver a few hours of normalcy with the performance it turned against the Citadel.

Led by an impressive, if brief, showing by quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the top-ranked Tigers scored on each of their six possessions, played three quarterbacks in the opening half and earned their first shutout since 2016 with a 49-0 blowout victory over the Citadel in front of an announced crowd of 18,609 socially distanced, mostly masked fans due to COVID-19 protocols.

Lawrence led Clemson (2-0, 1-0 ACC) by finishing 8-of-9 passing for 168 yards and three touchdowns — two of which were hauled in by Frank Ladson Jr. Lawrence also finished with a rushing score in the win, and his lone incompletion came on a dropped pass by Amari Rodgers. Lawrence’s backup, D.J. Uiagalelei, scored the first two touchdowns of his Clemson career on runs of 1 and 6 yards, as Clemson amassed all of its points before halftime in the romp.

The 49-point outburst over the first two quarters marked the highest scoring opening half of the Dabo Swinney era, and it marked the Tigers’ most first-half points since the 2006 season.

“He’s just been consistent,” Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said of Lawrence. “He’s locked in and owning the plan. He’s got the details down, so he’s what you would expect from a third-year guy in the system. He’s in complete control and is one step ahead. He’s being consistent at a high level to match the talent he has.”

Through two games, Lawrence has four touchdowns through the air and three on the ground with no turnovers, and he said he’s in a good place right now in the early stages of his junior season.

“I think my mindset and focus level and the little details of the game are a little better than they were,” he said. “I’m not trying to do too much, and I’m just taking what’s there. For me, it’s just about going back to the basics and taking whatever the defense gives me.

“(Today) might have been my most efficient day since I’ve been here. It was fun, and our first group was ready. I felt like I was ready, so it felt good.”

The Clemson defense, meanwhile, was just as dominant as the offense was in the early going, as the Tigers earned their first shutout since their memorable 31-0 obliteration of Ohio State in the 2016 Fiesta Bowl. The Tigers outgained the Citadel (0-2) by a margin of 405-162 on the afternoon, while the Bulldogs finished with just 86 rushing yards on 48 carries. The Citadel had negative-2 rushing yards at halftime, and it finished just 3-of-16 on the day on its third-down conversions.

“To me, defensively, that was the story of the day,” Swinney said. “To hold those guys out of the end zone for four quarters is almost impossible. They create a lot of problems and stress. You can get exposed pretty quick playing your backups … but that really excited me about what we saw defensively.”

The Clemson defense also managed a score in the win, as linebacker James Skalski scored on a 17-yard fumble return that was forced by freshman Myles Murphy late in the first quarter that made in 28-0 in favor of the Tigers.

The Tigers wasted little time getting on the board in the rout, quickly driving down the field on the opening possession of the game. They used a 28-yard run by Travis Etienne and a 13-yard, third-down catch from Cornell Powell on the way to a 17-yard touchdown pass from Lawrence to Ladson — who made a nice catch in traffic coming across the end zone — for a 7-0 lead. After a three-and-out from the Citadel, Clemson struck quickly again, as Lawrence uncorked a scoring pass to Rodgers in the end zone from 44 yards out on the second play of the drive for a two-score lead just 9:41 into the action.

The margin was pushed to 21-0 with two minutes to play in the quarter when Lawrence scored from 2 yards out for his third rushing score of the young season — just ahead of Skalski’s score.

After Uiagalelei’s 1-yard score — that was set up by a 44-yard punt return by Etienne — Lawrence came back in on the Tigers’ following drive and carved up the Citadel secondary in short order, using a hard fake before hitting Ladson perfectly in stride down the left side for a 54-yard score that made it 42-0 with 9:55 until halftime.

That marked the end of the day for Lawrence, as Uiagalelei took back over and again scored a rushing touchdown — this time from 6 yards out — that made it 49-0 with 5:31 left until halftime.

If there was a negative to be had for the home team, it was that Clemson’s reserves were held scoreless in the second half. The Citadel did have one scoring opportunity in the fourth quarter, but place-kicker Colby Kintner missed a 47-yard field with 12:48 to play to keep the Bulldogs off the scoreboard.

“The expectation doesn’t change,” Elliott said. “It doesn’t matter if we’re down (personnel), we expect to be Clemson, and we want to put together drives and score points. I’m really proud of the first unit, but in the second half … we wanted to score points, and we didn’t get to hit on that goal.”

In addition to the socially distanced fans inside the stadium, one of the most noticeable alternations due to the pandemic was that Tiger Band and the Clemson cheerleaders were spaced out on the Hill, as they were kept off the field to mitigate the possible spread of the virus. The change was most obvious as the Tigers ran down the Hill and onto the playing surface of Frank Howard Field, as they did not run through the band as per usual. The scene outside the stadium was also much quieter than usual, as tailgating was kept to a minimum, with parking lots only sparsely populated compared to normal football Saturdays in Clemson.

Additionally, all fans entered the stadium with mobile tickets and could only purchase prepackaged concessions, while no fans were allowed to gather at the paw following the game, as a long Clemson tradition of meeting with players on the field has been at least temporarily suspended due to the pandemic.

“It was awesome to see so many people and have a great atmosphere,” Swinney said. “Our fans were awesome, and the events staff did an amazing job organizing the seating. It was a great environment, and it was a great day to be back in the Valley.”

The win was Clemson’s 31st consecutive regular-season victory, passing Florida State (2013-15) for the longest such streak in ACC history.

The Tigers will have the first of their two bye weeks next week and will return home Oct. 3 to face Virginia in the second of three straight home games.

Clemson 49, The Citadel 0

CIT 0 0 0 0 — 0

CU 28 21 0 0 — 49

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

CU — Ladson 17 pass from Lawrence (Potter kick), 12:36

CU — Rodgers 44 pass from Lawrence (Potter kick), 9:41

CU — Lawrence 2 run (Potter kick), 2:00

CU — Skalski 17 fumble return (Potter kick), 1:51

Second Quarter

CU — Uiagalelei 1 run (Potter kick), 13:00

CU — Ladson 54 pass from Lawrence (Potter kick), 9:55

CU — Uiagalelei 6 run (Weitz kick), 5:31

TEAM STATISTICS

CitadelClemson

First Downs 8 16

Total Yards 162 405

Rushes-Yards 48-86 33-162

Fumbles-Lost 2-1 4-1

Com-Att-Int 3-11-0 19-27-0

Passing Yards 76 243

Penalties-Yards 11-75 5-35

Punts-Avg 10-41.8 3-46

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — The Citadel, Adams 12-50, White 5-20, Nwanze 11-20, Hampton 1-11, Brechtel 3-5, Sessions 3-(-)1, Rainey 10-(-)8, Wallace 3-(-)11; Clemson, Etienne 8-68, Rencher 4-28, Mellusi 4-25, Phommachanh 2-13, Bowman 3-10, Dixon 3-10, Dukes 2-8, Uiagalelei 3-7, Lawrence 1-2, Pace 1-2, Helms 1-(-)9.

PASSING — The Citadel, Rainey 2-9-0 38, Webb 1-1-0 38, Adams 0-1-0 0; Clemson, Lawrence, 8-9-0 168, Uiagalelei 8-11-0 75, Helms 2-2-0 1, Phommachanh 1-5-0 (-)1.

RECEIVING — The Citadel, McCarthy 1-38, Webb 1-22, Sessions 1-16; Clemson, Ladson 3-87, Williams 3-58, Rodgers 1-44, Powell 2-25, Etienne 1-11, Brown 1-8, D. Swinney 2-6, W. Swinney 1-3, Allen 1-2, Chalk 1-0, Pace 2-0, Mellusi 1-(-)1

