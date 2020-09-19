Oconee, Pickens give COVID-19 report

The Journal Staff

WALHALLA — The School District of Oconee County said Friday a West-Oak High School student attending the Hamilton Career and Technology Center tested positive Thursday for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 30 since the school year began Aug. 24.

In Pickens County, the school district in its weekly report said 10 students and five staff tested positive, with 109 students and 22 staff quarantined as of Friday. For the week, Clemson Elementary had two staff quarantines and one positive staff case, while 10 students were quarantined. Central Academy of the Arts had two students quarantined, Six Mile Elementary had one student quarantined, Edwards Middle had nine students quarantined and one positive student case and Daniel High School had nine students quarantined.

Quarantine includes people who might have been exposed to COVID-19 or who recently had close contact with someone with COVID-19. Isolation includes those who have symptoms of COVID-19 and individuals who are asymptomatic, but have tested positive for infection. Positive only includes students or staff with a lab-confirmed positive test.

People who were in proximity to a positive case are notified and monitored for symptoms for 14 days.

The information provided by the School District of Oconee County includes any SDOC student or employee who has been in a school building or district facility. It does not include [email protected] students or employees who are working remotely.

Since Oconee schools reopened for in-person instruction, positive cases have also been reported at Seneca High, Orchard Park Elementary, Walhalla Elementary, James M. Brown Elementary, Tamassee-Salem Elementary, Walhalla Middle and the Hamilton Career and Technology Center.

Results are reported on the date the school district is made aware of a positive test result. A positive test result does not necessarily mean others have been exposed within school buildings, the district said.

Parents are encouraged to continue home wellness checks each morning and notify their child’s school immediately if he or she develops symptoms or is exposed to a person diagnosed with COVID-19.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is now making school cases available to the public at scdhec.gov/COVID19schools.