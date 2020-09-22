Strategy options for Clemson presented during webinar

By Greg Oliver

The Journal

CLEMSON — A strategic plan with six strategies to help Clemson deal with inevitable growth issues was unveiled during a one-hour webinar Thursday night.

Development Strategies, a St. Louis-based consulting firm, listed the six strategies as housing affordability, public realm, entrepreneurship and innovation, community history and character, improving bike and pedestrian infrastructure and establishing development opportunities.

“Every city has a finite amount of time, money and energy to invest in itself,” Development Strategies principal Matt Wetli said. “A strategic plan is about asking a community where they want to go and how they want to invest time, money and energy to get there. Where do we want to grow and how do we do it? These are the critical questions now.

“Your reality, Clemson, is that growth is coming. How do you want to address it?”

Based on community survey results, Development Strategies encouraged a broader mix of housing types, including small-lot, single-family housing and multi-family housing, with specific sections of commercial corridors identified for student housing.

The firm also pitched the idea of a university policy requiring freshmen and sophomores to live on campus, limiting rezonings of single-family neighborhoods for commercial and large multifamily uses and enforcing occupancy maximums.

Development Strategies also recommended the creation of a community housing foundation, as well as dedicated local funding and site identification for affordable housing initiatives and workforce development. The consulting firm also recommended establishing guidelines for new housing developments to target non-student residents, possibly using income qualifications, renting by unit rather than bedroom and limiting unit sizes.

The public realm strategy included enhancing lake access, encouraging recreational uses and improving access alongside commercial redevelopment. Other top ideas mentioned were improving the character of commercial corridors and downtown, wider sidewalks, safer crosswalks and public art.

The strategy of entrepreneurship and innovation featured developing office spaces, the creation of affordable retail space — including filling vacant storefronts — and establishment of a Business Improvement District. Partnerships with the university and chamber could be utilized for small business and entrepreneurship collaborations, the firm said.

Community history and character calls for the creation of neighborhood plans, beginning with Clemson’s historically African-American neighborhood, through cultural and historic expression and preservation priorities. There are housing demands to meet and capital investments to prioritize, the firm said, and the zoning and design guidelines for the core downtown should continue to be evaluated.

There was also support for the creation and continuation of public amenities and spaces, such as the city’s 2017 public art plan, The Arts Center, public art, greenspace and the Green Crescent Trail, which could be leveraged with future developers.

Multi-modal access was featured, with ideas including pedestrian infrastructure, protected bike lanes and enhancing traffic options.

“We’re not talking about eliminating cars, but moving people around with biking and pedestrian options,” Wetli said. “If we really want people moving around by bike to take cars off the road, it needs to be done through protecting riders. Plans are to invest in key areas, including College Avenue.”

Wetli said Clemson’s CATbus system pales in comparison to other university towns. For example, the AllTransit Performance Score, based on connectivity, frequency, access to land area and jobs, gives Clemson a 3.5 on a scale of 10. Blacksburg, Va., whose transit system inspired Clemson officials with the CATbus concept, scored a 6.5.

“There’s a greater budget for transit (in other communities), and universities are a strong participant in that,” he said. “There’s not a gentle way of saying this — Clemson’s system needs to be better to take more cars off the road.”

The final strategy of establishing development opportunities calls for portions of the city to gear housing to students as well as non-students, encourage neighborhoods serving commercial and retail and significant investments in transit, bike and pedestrian infrastructure.

“No one site can address all of these goals,” Wetli said. “What we can do is check the box with some areas that have more emphasis on student housing, others on workforce and others on marketplace housing. One of the mistakes that communities make is trying to pack everything into one site. If it’s gone about in an intentional way, these goals and objectives can be addressed in a holistic way for this community.”

Public input is needed on the strategies presented. Visit clemsonnext.com to watch a recording of the presentation and to fill out the strategy options survey. The surveys officially close Sunday.

[email protected] | (864) 973-6687

