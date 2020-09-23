Free local COVID-19 testing this week

The Journal staff

SENECA — The state health department is providing free COVID-19 testing today and Thursday in Seneca.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) will be at the Seneca Health Department at 609 N. Townville St. from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. today. Officials will also be at the same location from 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

DHEC recommends the public get tested once a month for those who are out in the community and unable to socially distance or wear a mask.

“Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus,” the agency said in a release.

Testing is free of cost, open to anyone regardless of symptoms and doesn’t require an appointment or doctor’s note. Those looking to be tested can preregister at scdhec.gov/gettested. Results can be expected to come back within 72 hours.

“Testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether or not they have symptoms, so they can isolate themselves and keep those around them from becoming infected, especially at-risk individuals who can develop life-threatening illness if they contract the virus,” DHEC said in a statement. “Identifying those with COVID-19 who have symptoms helps ensure they receive the medical treatment they need.”

Free testing will also be offered in Pickens County from 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Friday at the Pickens County Health Department at 200 McDaniel Ave.

There are more than 240 permanent testing sites across the state, with DHEC saying many are open seven days a week.