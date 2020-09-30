Jerry Lee remembered for dedication to education, compassionate heart

By Greg Oliver

WALHALLA — Longtime Oconee County School Board chairman Jerry Lee, who served 30 years on the board during two separate stints, was remembered Tuesday for his leadership, dedication to education and compassion for students and others.

“As school board chairman, he was just one to bring everyone together, and that was just his nature,” trustee Denise McCormick said of Lee, who died Monday night. “He was a good negotiator and was just a born leader. I think, most of all, he cared so much about the children and so much about our schools, and that was evidenced by how many years he served on the school board.”

School District of Oconee County superintendent Michael Thorsland said Lee was a man of integrity.

“He truly might have been the perfect board member,” Thorsland said. “We have lost a great man and a strong community leader. His presence and leadership will be missed. Our hearts hurt and our prayers are with (his wife) Donna and the rest of the Lee family.”

Board vice chairman Joe Rukat called Lee his mentor.

“You can see the 30 years of experience he had in the school board, and it showed in every meeting,” Rukat said. “He and I would call each other after our meetings and discuss different points.”

Just a little more than a week ago, Rukat said Lee, though unable to attend in person due to health issues, was still able to participate in the meeting virtually.

“We used my iPad, and he could hear everything that was said,” Rukat said. “I periodically would glance over to my screen and he was smiling at me. I will never forget that. I will miss him deeply and considered him my friend.”

Lee was first elected to the school board in 1978 and served 16 years before leaving in 1994. He ran again in 2006 and was elected, serving continuously until his death.

Fellow trustee Buddy Herring also served as superintendent during Lee’s first stint on the board and said Lee was always supportive.

“If there was anything that Jerry could do to help you, he was there to do it,” Herring said. “That just carried over when I was a board member with him. We worked well together and actually thought a lot alike.”

Trustee Sandra Sloan said from the time she was first elected to the school board in 2018, Lee made her feel like an important part of the board. Sloan recalled how impressed she was by how Lee always sought ways to better himself as a trustee.

“We always went to the conferences, and he participated in all of the conference opportunities that we were afforded and was very involved at the conference himself,” Sloan said. “I know he would want us to carry on in ensuring that children have equitable educational opportunities.”

Upon rejoining the school board in 2006, Lee served as vice chairman for 10 years before becoming chairman. During his latest stint, Lee was instrumental in the decision to build both a new Walhalla High School and Hamilton Career and Technology Center.

Former chairman and retired Oconee County educator Andy Inabinet not only served with Lee for 12 years, but was also a longtime friend.

“He was a great guy, just all-around fun to be with, fun to be around, always had a positive attitude,” Inabinet said. “Donna, Jerry, Mary (Inabinet, Andy’s late wife) and I would go to dinner together and see each other outside of work. He’s going to be missed. I’m still shocked.”

Inabinet said one thing that stood out to him was Lee’s desire to give employees a raise and willingness to listen to how that could be done.

“Jerry was always willing to listen to what we could do to give them a raise. Even if it was half a percent, it’s better than nothing,” Inabinet said. “He would be like, ‘Let’s do something or give them a bonus or something.’”

Longtime educator and former SDOC assistant superintendent of human resources Earnestine Williams said Lee was a kind person who always sought information and input before making decisions.

“He always made me feel welcome and solicited my input when there were big decisions that needed to be made,” Williams said. “He would call me sometimes and ask, ‘What are your thoughts?’ and that meant a lot to me personally because he wanted to know what people thought, even if it was a major decision.”

Former school board chairman Harry Mays Jr. remembered Lee as “always willing to compromise, and never someone with an agenda.”

“He served with honor and dignity as a school board member,” Mays said. “Jerry’s contributions to Oconee schools will certainly be felt for a long time. He will be missed.”

Oconee County Council chairman Julian Davis said Lee “was such an asset to Oconee County,” adding that they met several times each year to go over budgets together.

“We worked to improve the relationship between the county and the school district and were successful in that,” Davis said. “He devoted his life to improving education in Oconee County. His legacy in education will live on forever, and it was such an honor to know Mr. Jerry Lee.”

School district spokeswoman Jennifer Dodd said there is a policy in place to fill board vacancies prior to the end of a term and that it will be discussed at the next school board meeting. However, Dodd added that the current focus of the district is on supporting and encouraging the Lee family as they grieve their loss.

Herring said that finding a board member to replace Lee will be difficult.

“We’ll have to replace him, but that’s not going to be an easy job,” Herring said.

