Clemson eyeing widescale saliva testing for virus

By Riley Morningstar

CLEMSON — Clemson University is “several weeks away” from upscaled COVID-19 saliva testing, the school’s chief of staff recently said, but is aiming to share the tool with the local community.

Chief of staff Max Allen recently addressed Clemson City Council members on the school’s testing ambitions.

“This is not easy. This is uncharted waters and territory for all of us,” he said. “Certainly, for us at Clemson University, we’ve been trying to do our best to control the spread and do the things we need to do with our students, as well as protect our faculty and staff.”

Clemson had to get a certified lab up and running on campus and has been approved to do saliva testing, with equipment ready to go and sampling happening with Clemson student-athletes.

“We’re all in this together. If we’re going to solve this problem, we need to solve it all together,” Allen said. “Our hope is that as we gear up with our faculty to nail down the saliva testing and get it to where we can scale that up, we hope to partner with the city and look at locations out in the community, where we can not only test our students and employees, but also folks in the community.”

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control has requested the school test the local community when the tool can be mass produced.

He also said around 18,000 people went to Clemson’s football game against the Citadel on Sept. 19. Nearly 1,000 students went to the game as well, with officials preparing originally for 2,000 to show up.

“I’m not sure if it was the opponent that kept the numbers down on the student side,” Allen said.

Students had to submit negative test results to obtain tickets, he said.

“Football this weekend was a huge success,” Allen said last week. “A lot of work and time and effort went in from our athletic department in particular to keep people safe, but at the same time have some type of in-game experience that fans like to see typically at a Clemson football game.”

Nearly a month into the semester, Allen said officials have “done well” after delaying in-person learning to Sept. 21 at Clemson. Other universities across the country have moved classes strictly online again this semester after weeks of positive virus cases.

“One of the things we felt was important for us to be successful was to delay the opening, monitor what others were doing and try to learn from that and see what kinds of things we could implement that might help us be successful,” Allen said. “The thing we did not want to do was open up and have to close down in another couple weeks like what happened up at Chapel Hill (North Carolina) and a few other places. So far, we’ve done well.”

