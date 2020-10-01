Official says virtual academy getting tremendous response

By Greg Oliver

The Journal

EASLEY — School District of Pickens County assistant superintendent for instructional services Sharon Huff said the Pickens County Virtual Academy — put into place earlier than originally planned due to the COVID-19 pandemic — has been a big success, so far.

Huff said Pickens County’s largest school “has no building and no classrooms, physically” but the 10-day count showed a little more than 3,400 students enrolled, equating to 22 percent of the entire district enrollment.

“It’s probably about half and half — half elementary and half secondary, with a few more percentage-wise middle school students,” she said. “So, with a program this size, it’s certainly not the kind of thing that lands on the shoulders of just one person.”

Huff said the district uses an online curriculum, paired with a certified teacher, to give some flexibility to parents who cannot always be at the live sessions.

“We have parents who were working and wanted their children to be in a virtual setting, so they can access the online curriculum and the online portal as well,” Huff said, adding 200 certified teachers, some of them adjunct, are providing instruction through the virtual academy.

Many issues and needs students have in a traditional school are the same for students in a virtual setting. Huff said they need someone to call for questions or a complaint, when they’re in need of feedback or if there are attendance issues with students “who sometimes go ghost and don’t sign or log in.”

The virtual academy teachers also do direct instruction and are available for general office hours.

When it comes to younger students, Huff expects there will be a need for teaching routine and procedures and how to find things or log in compared to the older students, who are more experienced in the virtual S.C. programs. The district established Advanced Placement courses and worked with special needs students, students in English for speakers of other languages courses and gifted and talented students wishing to enter the virtual academy.

The next step, Huff told the board, is to start a parent advisory council for the PCVA.

“We know the struggle for parents has been very real as they’ve tried to figure out how to adapt to this,” Huff said. “We can learn a lot from them and their advice on how to make this better. We’re looking forward to their suggestions moving forward.”

Parents and guardians are able to set up accounts and monitor how their children are doing in the virtual setting. A program called “Flexible Fridays” has been set up to allow parents to catch up, while allowing more professional development with teachers. Plans have also been put into place in the event of internet issues.

While Huff said parents were initially asked for a one-year commitment, she pointed out many were uncomfortable with that length of time. As a result, the district is allowing semester-by-semester enrollment, and families will be asked to give notification of intent for second semester enrollment by Nov. 23.

“We have some vulnerable populations of students and families that selected virtual and situations where waiting a semester is just too late,” she said. “We’re working with principals on a case-by-case basis to be able to pull them back into their schools as space is available.”

Huff said she realizes the Pickens County Virtual Academy is not perfect in its infant stages.

“We know there’s still work to do, and we’re committed to continuing to progress,” Huff said.



