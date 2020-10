WALHALLA — The School District of Oconee County reported Wednesday that three Walhalla Middle School students and a James M. Brown Elementary School student have tested positive for COVID-19.

The new cases bumped the total number of confirmed cases among district students and employees to 52 since the school year began Aug. 24.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) publishes lists of school cases at scdhec.gov/COVID19schools.

— The Journal staff