Daniel reports positive COVID-19 case

By Greg Oliver

The Journal

CENTRAL — Daniel High School principal Shannon Sharkey sent a letter home to parents earlier this week to inform them students had shared a classroom with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

The letter was sent Monday and forwarded to The Journal on Wednesday afternoon. Sharkey told parents that school would remain open.

“If your child was seated close enough to the infected person to be subject to state-mandated quarantine, a school staff member has contacted you by phone about what to do next,” Sharkey said. “If your child did not sit within the distance that requires a quarantine, he or she will be allowed to return to school.”

The letter added that Pickens County’s plan for returning to school was created “based on the probability that some people within our schools would test positive for COVID-19.”

“Our daily safety and cleaning plans assume that anyone may be carrying the virus at any time,” Sharkey said.

District officials said a three-step notification process is followed whenever schools are notified of a new positive case of COVID-19. First, the parent or guardian of any student who has been in “close contact” with the infected individual, as defined by DHEC, will be notified by phone call that their student is subject to state-mandated quarantine procedures and informed about how long the student must stay home. Then, the parent or guardian of any student who shares a classroom with an infected person will be notified by email and by letter. Students who shared a classroom but did not meet the definition of “close contact” are not required to stay home.

In the last step, an email is sent out to all parents at the school each time the School District of Pickens County is notified of a new case of COVID-19 among staff or students.

The school district is also posting weekly updates on its website with the number of students and staff under quarantine or known to currently test positive for COVID-19. The district has also prepared for the possibility that individual classes, grade levels or schools may need to switch to distance learning due to localized outbreaks of or contacts with COVID-19 during the school year, it said.