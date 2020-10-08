Dashboard: Close to half of Clemson virus quarantine capacity reached

By Riley Morningstar

The Journal

CLEMSON — Close to half of Clemson University’s isolation and quarantine spaces are full, according to the tracking system.

As of late Monday night, the school published an updated report showing 315 students were in the provided spaces, while another 195 were effectively sheltering in their room or apartment. The university has previously said it would have 629-674 spaces available for quarantine and isolation beds.

“We continue to both evaluate the capacity and process of quarantine and isolation,” university spokesman Joe Galbraith said. “Right now, we certainly have the capacity for the population we need currently, as demonstrated on the dashboard.”

Clemson has some 455 beds for quarantine and isolation use off campus in a Best Western hotel, the Pier at Lake Hartwell and a complex behind the Esso Club. The school also freed up 174 beds at Thornhill Village and another 45 rooms at Douthit Hills for surge capacity, according to a September presentation plan. Current non-positive student-athletes will be moved from Douthit Hills into single-occupancy rooms at the Martin Inn, if needed.

Galbraith did not confirm or deny officials were considering Greek housing for additional quarantine and isolation space.

“There have been some initial conversations with a limited number of students, but nothing has been finalized,” he said.

Multiple Clemson Greek Life representatives did not respond to an email request for comment by press time.

The triggers to change semester operations have been identified if Clemson reaches quarantine and isolation space capacity, there is a significant increase in workforce infections and health care services begin to fail, the report said. Since Sept. 27, eight employees have tested positive for COVID-19 after 654 tests were administered.

There have been 3,661 positive COVID-19 tests among students and 109 employee cases since testing began on June 5.

[email protected] | (864) 973-6685