Attorney: Clemson mask ordinance necessary, especially in light of university numbers

By Greg Oliver

The Journal

CLEMSON — Clemson City Council initially passed its face mask ordinance in late June and voted Monday night to extend it for a second time through Dec. 23.

But resident Jordan Harmon questioned the effectiveness of the ordinance based on the results of wastewater testing for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

“I’ve seen sewer numbers or wastewater treatment numbers spike during the times we’ve had a mask ordinance,” said Harmon, who lives on Karen Drive. “I thought having a mask ordinance was supposed to make everything better.”

Harmon added he hasn’t heard any clear data from city council to show the ordinance “is actually helping and doing what it’s supposed to do.”

Clemson city attorney Mary McCormac, who said the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has reported that cities that have enacted such an ordinance are seeing a 30-40 percent drop in COVID-19 cases, added that Clemson is somewhat different from most cities. Not only does it have an influx of students from all over the country and world returning to Clemson University, there has also been an influx of visitors for home football games.

“So I think the question isn’t whether it’s effective, because we know (city officials) have limited tools,” McCormac said. “Our tools to attack the virus right now are what we can do within the governor’s executive orders, requiring masks, tracing, which we leave up to DHEC because they’ve been tasked with contact tracing, and, hopefully, we’ll have vaccinations at some point in time. I think the real issue under an emergency ordinance is whether there is a public health need to continue with the mask ordinance. I think the numbers show there is a public health need.”

Councilman Fran McGuire said he is also concerned about wastewater numbers from the university plant, adding they have “increased substantially.”

“I don’t know how that’s happening,” McGuire said. “Somewhere there’s a disconnect that’s not being addressed by what we’re doing. Somewhere, somehow, things are off the track.”

Councilwoman Alesia Smith, who like McGuire is a university employee, said the university is doing all it can in trying to manage COVID-19.

“We’re doing random testing of on-campus and off-campus students, as well as our employees,” Smith said. “What we also have to remember is the population in which we are working with. Our students, ages 18-22, socialization is very important to that population. So as much as we want to try to address those issues, we’re doing all we can to get the message out, and at the same time we may see those masks, but there may also be gatherings that we’re not aware of.”

Smith added the university, as an institution, realized the number would increase, but that “we’re doing everything we can to manage those numbers and being very mindful of what is occurring on our campus.”

Interim Clemson Police Chief Jeff Stone said he is seeing “a high compliance” with people wearing face masks or face coverings compared to several weeks ago, when a number of citations were written.

“We’re having officers go downtown and doing compliance checks with businesses,” Stone said. “We haven’t had to write as many citations for it, simply because the majority of them are wearing the masks.”

Harmon questioned why freedom is being taken away from people “for such a long time” through requiring masks.

“Looking at other public safety things, such as speed bumps, we require two-thirds of the citizens (to approve),” Harmon said. “I don’t remember anyone asking me about if I wanted to wear a mask or if I should. I don’t think we’ve taken a poll of the citizens of Clemson.”

But Mayor J.C. Cook said that would be impossible.

“We can’t take a poll on every item that city council discusses — we’d never get anything done,” Cook said. “You elect us to lead to the best of our ability, and we use the tools we have to make decisions. I’m sorry if it doesn’t make everybody happy. Probably every decision we make doesn’t make everybody happy, and that’s just part of life, and we have to live with it. We will continue to make decisions we feel are best for the citizens of the city, and if they don’t like the decisions we make, there is an election coming up.”

