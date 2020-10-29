Great news from Blue Ridge Electric

Oconee County has, for years, struggled in the online game. At one point not too long ago, some 60 percent of the homes in the county had no internet provider available to them.

Real estate agents will tell you they’ve lost deals on homes when they told the family that there might not be internet available where they’re looking to buy.

The county signed on more than 10 years ago with a federal program that funded a large portion of the installation of a fiber optic network throughout the county via President Barack Obama’s American Recovery and Reinvestment Act.

The county ended up with millions of dollars invested on top of the almost $10 million in federal money by the time it was all said and done.

The work was completed long ago, but the only problem with the act was that the county was prevented from being the “provider.” It had to find a partner to deliver the “last mile.”

Finding that partner has proven difficult, to say the least.

Seneca-based OneTone Telecom inked a deal to take on some of that. Eventually, if things go its way, it would own the entire network — but that always seemed a bit ambitious.

Somehow, for full connectivity, a homeowner still has to physically connect to the line, and that can be expensive. OneTone has solved that in some areas by installing directional wi-fi antennas, but that has its challenges as well.

This week, Blue Ridge Electric Cooperative announced a plan to use the same fiber optic network, coupled with its already existing infrastructure, to deliver high-speed internet into the homes of its customers.

This is great news — really great news — for Oconee County, or at least a least portion of it.

Unfortunately, Blue Ridge Electric can only deliver to customers it already serves, but we hope that this investment will lead to more in the rest of the county.

Investment is good, competition is even better.

It’s 2020 and, frankly, home internet is no longer a luxury, it is a necessity.

This was especially true when children were sent home from school to learn from home during the COVID-19 pandemic, which still isn’t over. Many children are sitting home today working on Chromebooks while quarantined.

Blue Ridge Electric has always been a great neighbor in Oconee County, and this investment in our future is a great example of a company reinvesting in the community it serves.