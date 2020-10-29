Maybe they could have some goat yoga classes

Willie,

I’m writing to express thanks for the blessings and lessons my family has received, expressed in a simple story about tomatoes. My message is “nader maters.” My husband and I bought a few tomato plants in April, but didn’t plant them immediately. On Easter Sunday, our son suggested we move them to the back porch because bad storms were predicted. At 3:35 a.m. on April 13, we awoke to tremendous noise outside our home. When it ended, we walked onto our porch — our yard was devastated with trees down, porch furniture upside down and in the yard, our truck was lifted 6 feet in the air by roots of a fallen tree. We were safe — our home suffered minor damage and the tomato plants were unmoved.

A few days later, my husband, son and I all planted them. Our son called them “nader maters.” I needed them to live and thrive because of what they symbolized to our family — endurance, survival, the cycle of life and growth in the midst of tragedy and loss, and God’s never-ending protection. All summer we’ve enjoyed home-grown tomatoes. I’m so thankful those plants survived. God is with us through all life’s storms.

Our beloved country is enduring a different kind of storm: a devastating disease, political and racial division, chaos and unrest in our cities. I think about what those tomatoes represent. My faith tells me we will endure. I’m reminded of words found in a message discovered in Old Saint Paul’s Church in Baltimore, Maryland, in 1692: “And whether or not it is clear to you, no doubt the universe is unfolding as it should. Therefore be at peace with God, whatever you conceive Him to be, and whatever your labors and aspirations, in the noisy confusion of life keep peace with your soul. With all its sham, drudgery and broken dreams, it is still a beautiful world.”

Willie says:

What a great, inspiring story. Life goes on through all the storms life throws at us. We can always find the beauty in God’s world if we help one another.

Willie,

Why does the e-version of the paper sometimes (actually quite often) not show up until late in the morning? I understand printing issues can delay the hard copy, but the e-version should be available immediately after final edit.

Willie says:

Don’t ya know that sometimes at night software doesn’t do what it’s supposed to do?

Willie,

I have heard all of my life running water won’t freeze. Obviously, not true. I’ve seen waterfalls that have frozen. Niagara Falls froze over in the ’30s once. I’ve seen other falls frozen. Rivers’ surface of water freezes over, yet the water is moving.

Willie says:

Well, no one ever mistook me for a scientist, but I checked for what a real scientist might have to say about this. “For flowing water to freeze, the surrounding air has to be colder than 32°F, because the flowing water mixes with itself. So, the colder water on the surface mixes with the warmer water from the bottom, and the average temperature is somewhere between the two.”

That came from scienceline.ucsb.edu

Willie,

All the trash on our highways is not thrown out by people. We travel our roads daily and see a lot of trash blowing out of county trash trucks and trucks and trailers without a covering.

Willie says:

OK. Answer me this then. How do you think the trash gets in the county trash trucks and all the trucks and trailers that it’s blowing out of? It’s because stupid “people” did not cover their trash securely before driving down the roadways.

Willie,

Looks like the owner of the Avondale property needs to rent some goats to clean that place up.

Willie says:

Maybe they could have some goat yoga classes over there.

Willie,

I bought a 7-inch single, and it was a 33 1/3. Most were 45 rpm. It has not one, but two songs per side. It’s Tennessee Ernie Ford singing the folk song “16 Tons.”

Does anyone familiar with record prices know if it’s worth anything? It’s on the Capitol label. The other songs are: “A Few Of My Favorite Things,” “How Great Thou Art” and “Precious Lord, Take My Hand.”

Willie says:

Wow, that sounds like a real classic! I don’t know if we have any readers who collect vinyl or know a dealer who does buy and sell them.

Maybe someone will write in.

