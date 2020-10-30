Willie,

Sadly, the Associated Press has “spurned” objectivity and integrity when they say the president “ignored the scientific consensus that climate is playing a central role in historic West Coast infernos and renewed his unfounded claim that poor forest management is mostly to blame.” They need to do more research on the management of our forests. I could just as easily say that the forest debris sucks all the moisture out of the air and attracts arsonists, and gender reveal parties are nationally responsible for natural climate change. Have they never heard, “If you don’t like the weather, just wait for 15 minutes and it will change”? The very nature of climate is to change and the way to minimize forest fires is to responsibly manage undergrowth. I am so over this bowing at the altar of so-called scientific consensus that isn’t scientific or consensus.

Willie says:

It’s true President Trump points to forest management rather than climate change as the key factor explaining the wildfires burning out west. There’s so much written on this lately. It’s probably a combination of forest management and climate. Too many dead trees left standing. Not enough controlled burns to create firebreaks. Drier, warmer conditions lead to vegetation drying out and becoming more flammable. Winter seasons when it rains or snows are getting shorter by the year. Another serious problem is all the people building houses near forests. Did you know they even gave it a fancy name? The wildland-urban interface. That means more wildfires get started accidentally near forested areas with flammable material. It’s a real tragic situation.

Willie,

I was at the recycling center recently and not a single mask did anyone have on. Some people have to be made believers. When they contract the virus, they’ll believe. Wearing mask reminds me of the Lone Ranger. At the end they would always ask, “Who was that masked man?” To which came the reply, “Why that was the Lone Ranger.” Today maskless people could have people asking, “Who are those maskless persons?” To which the reply will be “Why that’s the Lone Stoogeheads.” Hi ho, Coronavirus away!

Willie says:

Health experts say the evidence is clear: Masks can help prevent the spread of COVID-19! The more people wearing masks, the better. A study published in “Health Affairs” compared the COVID-19 growth rate before and after mask mandates in 15 states and the District of Columbia. The first five days, the daily growth rate slowed by 0.9 percentage points. After three weeks, the daily growth rate had slowed by 2 percentage-points. That’s no small potatoes. If you care about other folks’ lives, wear a mask in public, please.

‘Til next time!

Willie

