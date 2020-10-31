Classroom shut down as more Oconee students test positive for COVID-19

The Journal staff

WALHALLA — The School District of Oconee County reported five more positive COVID-19 cases on Friday — three at James M. Brown Elementary School and two at Seneca Middle School.

Of the three James M. Brown Elementary School cases, two involved employees, while one of the Seneca Middle School cases involves a virtual teacher and the other is a student.

In addition, the district said a 4-year-old kindergarten class at James M. Brown was closed on Wednesday.

The latest cases bring the district’s overall total to 104 since the school year began Aug. 24.

School District of Pickens County officials said in the district’s weekly report Friday that 354 students and 41 staff members were quarantined this week, with 13 students and 12 staff members testing positive. Among individual schools in the Daniel area, Central Academy for the Arts reported four staff members quarantined and Clemson Elementary had three staff members quarantined, with one staff member positive and seven students quarantined. Six Mile Elementary had one staff member and 11 students quarantined, while Edwards Middle School reported six students quarantined, with one student positive case, and Daniel High School had 51 students quarantined, with four student positive cases and two positive cases in which the students attended in-person classes.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) publishes lists of school cases at scdhec.gov/COVID19schools.