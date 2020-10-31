Evette talks about virus experience, Tigers’ Lawrence

By Norm Cannada

SENECA — South Carolina Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette said she and other state officials have learned much from months of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and expressed hope that Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence recovers quickly from his current bout with the virus.

“The days of going to work when you don’t feel good, those days are over for us,” Evette told The Journal during a visit to Seneca on Friday. “We have to make sure that we’re protecting the people around us.”

She added residents should follow recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, such as social distancing, wearing a mask when in close contact with others, washing hands and using hand sanitizer regularly and staying home and isolating when not feeling well.

Evette experienced the virus firsthand when she was diagnosed in September.

“I had a very mild case, and after a few days, I really started to feel better,” she said. “Not everybody is that fortunate. We have to be mindful of our elders in the community and people with underlying health conditions — from young children all the way up.

“We know this is a very contagious virus,” Evette added. “It’s being passed a lot quicker than different flus and colds and things like that. So, the key is to keep yourself separated from everybody and get tested. We want to make sure, especially as we go into cold and flu season, if you don’t feel good, stay home. When I started not feeling good, the first thing I did was I kept myself in my room, seeing if I was going to get any more symptoms, and then went and got tested.”

The lieutenant governor also had encouraging words for Lawrence after university officials confirmed Thursday that he had tested positive for the virus. He was isolated and will not play in today’s game against Boston College.

“I’m hoping Trevor feels better,” Evette said. “He’s young and he’s strong, (so) I’m sure he’s going to have a real easy time. I’m a huge Tiger fan, so I’m excited to see him back on the field again. We need him before Notre Dame (Nov. 7). I think he’s going to do great. He’s in my prayers.”

