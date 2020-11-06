Willie,

Did anyone else’s Oconee County property taxes increase 500 percent? It wasn’t a typo, and ours did!! Do they charge more for tornado damage? You pay more for less? Shameful!

Willie says:

Holy catastrophe, Batman! The Journal’s editorial department needs to see this tax bill. They’d like you to bring it in to the office and give a copy to Hal Welch. If you can’t make a copy, just bring the original and they can make a copy at the paper. They’ll protect your identity, but they’d really like to see this tax bill.

Willie,

One of the first parking spaces in the Ingles parking lot has a sign: “Parent With Children.” That means parents with children in car. Not people who have children somewhere! I have seen people park in that space who are by themselves. They need the exercise. Park in a space farther away and walk!

Willie says:

Nobody is that stupid to think as long as they have a kid that spot is meant for them! They are obviously selfish and rude not to leave that space for a parent who needs it.

Willie,

It seems officers in many parts of the country are exhausted by the mixed messages they often receive from elected officials and the communities they serve. On the one hand, residents and business owners call the police for practically every problem that plagues their daily life, from noise complaints to disputes between neighbors to reports of intoxicated persons or homeless people sleeping in front of their place of business. They turn to their officers to “do something” in the face of these quality-of-life issues.

On the other hand, aggressive enforcement intended to prevent and detect criminal activity exponentially increases the frequency of enforcement contacts and, therefore, the likelihood of citations, arrests or use of force incidents that some in the community deem unreasonable or even terrorizing. Possibly most confusing is the fact that elected officials are blaming the police for upticks in crime, while simultaneously blaming them for engaging in proactive policing that inevitably leads to more confrontational encounters. What is the solution?

Willie says:

It’s definitely a strange time for law enforcement officers. I think most of us normal folk can agree that

we love our officers, while at the same time having some level of empathy for people who are hurt by the few overzealous officers who are out there. But in my opinion, one of the worst things we can do is apply one bad actor’s behavior to an entire group of men and women who bust their tails to save ours.

Willie,

Why does Oconee County employ a diesel mechanic that makes $80,000 a year? That’s more than twice the average mechanic salary, and more than the sheriff, coroner and assistant solicitor.

Willie says:

I’m not sure where your information is coming from, but it’s not even close to accurate. The newspaper reporter I asked to get you the real scoop got data from the county that shows the highest paid mechanics — diesel, auto or otherwise — make less than $50K.

The coroner makes $65K, and three of the five assistant solicitors make more than $80K. All five make more than the highest paid mechanic.

‘Til next time!

Willie

Comments are not intended to reflect views of The Journal’s management or staff and are the opinions of readers submitting them. The Journal makes no guarantee of their accuracy. As for answers, ol’ Willie does his best to get it right.