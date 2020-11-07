Farewell, my beloved

The Lord creates each person with a purpose. Doug LeCroy’s purpose was love. Doug was his own man, and he lived life on his terms: unique, intelligent, humorous, compassionate, determined and unwavering, with a huge heart. He loved to make people laugh and to make them think. He was not afraid to state his truth, even if it was not popular or politically correct.

If you met Doug, aka Bobo, he became your friend. One of the examples of unlikely friendships was after he wrote a poem to the editor of The Journal to protest Carroll Gambrell using his golf cart on Main Street. By the grace of God and the love of writing, this exchange with Carroll created a friendship that went beyond the normal bounds of friendship where Doug was able to demonstrate support, compassion and a helping hand as Carroll’s health began to fail. Carroll sparked a renewed hope in a gift that resulted in Doug becoming the writer he had always dreamed of becoming.

Through the Oconee Writer’s Association, Doug made marvelous friends who are now part of his family. Upon Carroll’s death, Doug was allowed to write for the newspaper. He wrote from his heart about his beliefs, stories and opinions. He followed Carroll’s advice — stir things up. So, his quest and passion flowed through his desire to present a true opinion and not spit out something someone else wanted him to say. He did not work that way.

Doug LeCroy loved his readers, including the ones who did not agree with his opinions. He answered each email with grace and the ability to look at all sides without compromising his stand or disrespecting the reader who took the time to write to him. Doug’s favorite book in the Bible was Ecclesiastes, because “it tells the truth about life just as it really is.”

The truth was important to him. Justice was important; sometimes his righteous indignation got in the way because he was compassionate and loyal and did not want to see anyone unjustly hurt. Doug loved words and wanted to squeeze the meaning out of every one. He weighed each word and chose them on purpose. He made you want to explore the possibilities. He looked for the gift inside a person and encouraged them to pursue it. He was honest, trustworthy, a lover of truth and devoted to justice while being quick with a smile and possessing a bit of humor to keep you laughing.

Even as he began to struggle with his health, his brilliant mind worked to make sure his readers heard the truth. He desired to make a difference in people’s lives — to get them to think for themselves instead of just blindly accepting what was put in front of them. He looked for the value in those he met to encourage them in their life’s journey. The two most delightful things to witness were Doug being tickled by a funny story and the love in his eyes for his beloved wife, Clarene.

It is difficult to capture in a few words the essence of a life well-lived; not a perfect life, because no one is perfect. All come short of the glory of God, but that is why God provides his son, Jesus.

Of all the things important to Doug, the most important was family. From a spark in a young man’s eye for a pretty slip of a woman at the tender age of 18, he built a life and family with six children, which continues to grow today. Humble beginnings in a one-room apartment with just Bo and Clarene making a go of it. His greatest joy and pride were his children — Lisa, Jeff and Kathy, Eric, Sherri and Terri — all unique and different in their own way.

Doug LeCroy’s farewell is to his beloved readers. You were loved beyond measure, even the ones who disagreed with him. That was just his way, to focus on the good inside of anyone. Doug met his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, Nov. 1.

Doug would say, “Farewell, my beloved readers. I love you. Keep thinking outside the box and do not accept anything but the truth!”

Doug LeCroy did not have time to write his final farewell column, so his family lovingly wrote it for him.