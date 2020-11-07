Editor:

In 1945, the second world war came to an end with the dropping of the two most famous bombs in the history of the world. They had names — Little Boy and Fat Man.

It was the first time in history that an atomic bomb was dropped on an enemy. It ended a four-year-long war in a heartbeat.

The ship that took the components for the bombs over to be dropped was the USS Indianapolis. The crew of the Indianapolis had no idea what they were carrying.

On the way back after delivery, the Indianapolis was torpedoed by a Japanese sub. The men who survived were in the water for five days at the mercy of the ocean. They weren’t reported missing for two days because this had been a top secret mission.

It’s bad enough being in the ocean tossed all over, let alone dealing with the sharks that showed up and started to kill off the men! Those who survived this nightmare said the scaredest they got was when finally rescue came. It was then that the sharks — excited by the sound of the motor on the ship — started to attack fiercely!

That is just one example of some of the things our veterans have suffered through. The veterans deserve our utmost respect. You are alive and free because of their sacrifices. Don’t you ever show any disrespect for them! If you know of anyone or meet anyone who’s a veteran, tell them you’re grateful. You wouldn’t be reading this if the veterans had not gone and served, keeping us free.

No way are these people losers or suckers! If anyone were to call them that, they would have to be heartless. I can’t say if anyone has or not. However, I do know before I’d call them that, Satan will be skating on ice skates! God bless our veterans and God bless the USA! We will survive!

Eddie Boggs

Westminster