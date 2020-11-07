School districts report more COVID-19 cases

The Journal staff

WALHALLA — The School District of Oconee County said two more students tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

The cases — reported at Fair-Oak Elementary and West-Oak High — bring the district’s overall total to 124 since the new school year began Aug. 24.

The school district has also added classroom and school closures to its daily COVID-19 report. The latest classroom closures involved first-grade classes at both Northside Elementary and Walhalla Elementary.

In its weekly report released each Friday, the School District of Pickens County said 307 students were quarantined this week, with 15 testing positive, while 35 staff were quarantined, with seven testing positive. Among individual schools in the Daniel area, Central Academy for the Arts reported two staff members and one student quarantined, Clemson Elementary had three staff members and eight students quarantined, Six Mile Elementary had 17 students quarantined, one student positive case and one positive case in which the student attended school, Edwards Middle School had eight students quarantined and one student positive case and Daniel High School had two staff members and 47 students quarantined, three student positive cases and two positive cases in which the students attended school.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) publishes lists of school cases at scdhec.gov/COVID19schools.