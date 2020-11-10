Editor:

We are very encouraged by Gerald Seib’s column in the Nov. 11 edition of the Wall Street Journal titled “How Biden Can Gain From a Split Decision.” Taken together with President-elect Biden’s statement that “I pledge to be a president who does not seek to divide, but unify, who doesn’t see red states and blue states, but only sees the United States,” the American people have legitimate reason to believe that our elected officials can come together, engage in civil dialogue, compromise and provide the national leadership so sorely lacking for at least the last 12 years.

Mr. Seib makes a number of strong arguments, including: “Mr. Biden can use his own performance … to claim a clearer mandate for his agenda”; “he can point to Republican leverage in the Senate, and an expanded GOP base in the House, as a reason he can’t move as far as his party’s liberals would like…”; “in an evenly balanced Senate … centrists of both parties enjoy increased leverage.”

And, as a final encouraging observation, “Messrs. Biden and McConnell showed in the years of the Obama administration that, left to their own devices, they know how to get the trains moving.”

These are very refreshing thoughts. We each need to make sure our senators, House representatives and governors understand this is what we want, have every right to expect and is long overdue. They need to get on that train. Let’s not wait until the inauguration to tell them!

C. Paul Corbeil

Salem