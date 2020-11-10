Editor:

I have always been an independent voter, sometimes splitting my vote in any given election.

I must confess that in this general election 2020, I became an accomplice in a grand conspiracy to “steal” the office from President Trump.

Let me explain how this conspiracy to “steal” his office unfolded.

I met with more than 74 million people (Republicans, independents and Democrats) in a smoke-filled room many days before Nov. 3. At that meeting, we discussed how to orchestrate this theft.

We decided that each of us should return home and cast a single ballot according to our particular state laws. To me, this was a diabolical plan of elected office larceny.

All 74-plus-million of us decided to use a secret code name for our scheme — “Operation Democracy.”

As we discussed our plan, I learned that this strategy had been used before. In fact, John Adams, our second president, had his office “stolen” by Thomas Jefferson and his fellow conspirators to become the third president by the same casting-ballots theft process.

Indeed, they even called their plan by the same code name — “Operation Democracy.”

Believe it or not, this entire system has been used over and over again, but not always achieving the larceny of a sitting president’s office. Sometimes you are successful at the robbery and sometimes not.

Operation Democracy — got to love it!

Bruce Nessler Sr.

Central