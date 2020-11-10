Willie,

Handicap placards are not supposed to be hung on the front mirror when driving. The last thing a handicapped person, or someone driving them, needs is their view on the road blocked. The only time it’s to be hung on the mirror is when the vehicle is parked in a “handicap” parking space. Also, handicap parking spaces are only to be used if the handicapped person is driving or in the vehicle.

Willie says:

We just need to use our common sense. The most important thing when driving is safety. Rules and regulations of the road ensure people get from A to B safely and securely. Key is: Can the driver see? Their vision must never be obscured by a disabled permit. The permit should never be hung from the rearview mirror while the car is in motion.

Willie,

Great big ol’ shout out to the linemen who worked so hard to restore power after Zeta came through and to all others who worked to get things back on line.

Willie says:

I’ll tell ya, when we lose our power for one day, two days, three days … it sure makes us more appreciative of what we’ve got. Kudos to all of the hardworking linemen who always come through after Mother Nature does her worst!

Willie,

Here is something upon which we can all agree, regardless of political affiliation. There are no more obnoxious political advertisements on TV after Election Day. It’s so good to get back to any other TV ads — yes, even those for Preparation H.

Willie says:

Preparation H? I wouldn’t go that far. I do agree that I’m really happy NOT to have to watch any more political commercials. The stupidest thing about those medication commercials is the idea that we’re gonna visit our doctor and say, “Hi, I know you’ve been to post-graduate school for 15 years and have to update your education according to state and federal standards, but I just saw this commercial on TV, and I think I have …”

Willie,

Somebody’s going to get killed in Clemson coming through at Chick-fil-A. The traffic is always backed out into the four-lane. Somebody is going to get hurt really bad, and I’m sure there’s already been wrecks there. Every time we come through Clemson, that line is backed out. I don’t understand why they can’t do something about it. Thank you.

Willie says:

I’m not sure what to tell you. Just drive slowly. Be careful, and put on your left blinker. Or stay in the right lane and buy some delicious chicken.

Willie,

We went to the Ingles in Seneca, and there was a sign on the door that says masks are required. But guess what? A whole bunch of people came in with no masks. No one said anything to them. They were throughout the store. We’re not going back, because it’s unsafe. We’re going to start going to Publix. They make people wear masks. Stores should be ashamed of themselves for not supervising this and keeping these people out of the store or giving them a mask or at least telling them that they shouldn’t be coming in. Have a nice day.

Willie says:

You do know that Clemson has a mask ordinance and Seneca doesn’t? I think everyone in public buildings needs to wear masks to protect others, especially grocery stores where food is all over the place — some not packaged up. Folks with COPD and the like maybe can’t. Also tiny kids 2 and under are usually given a pass. Let’s work as a community, folks, to contain this virus.

Hope your week’s off to a rip-roaring start!

Willie

