If opinions don’t matter, what’s the point?

Editor:

To whom does the newspaper belong? Is it the property of whoever pays the newspaper’s production costs? Is it a possession of the community it serves? Does it belong to individuals who labor to create it?

What is the goal of a newspaper? Is the purpose to inform its readers, to entertain, to provide a service, to give truth or to interpret the news? Who decides what’s right or wrong for a newspaper? How is the value of the paper determined? Is truth the newspaper’s greatest objective?

What is truth? Merriam Webster defines truth as “the real facts about something: the things that are true.” What is involved for the newspaper to acquire truth? Is truth the same as collecting facts? Do you have to be objective to be truthful? Can people agree on truth? Whose truth is truth? Is conflict and controversy part of discovering truth? Do differences of opinion reveal truth? Does diluting the content diminish reality?

Is the newspaper’s responsibility to persuade its readers to think outside their own opinions or to encourage all of them to think alike? What is the purpose if the newspaper regurgitates identical thoughts with no controversy or no diverse world views?

Doesn’t it take conflict or crisis to induce people to seek truth? Previously, my thoughts revolved around a “follow-the-crowd and go-along-to-get-along” lifestyle. When conflict arose, I was forced to consider an opposing opinion. That contemplation led me to truth.

It seems national media decides to compromise. It gives the impression that newspapers only report what they want their readers to believe. They don’t want to present both sides of an issue, as if debating is distasteful. However, I believe differing opinions have value. They stretch the mind. They create conversation. If different thoughts are not discussed, how is genuine unity possible? Pretending to agree and concealing or censoring views is not bona fide unity.

Abraham Lincoln said, “You cannot escape the responsibility of tomorrow by evading it today.” As a society in the social climate that we find ourselves, avoiding truth and not “telling it like it truly is” won’t help this community or the generations that follow. We must express both sides and let differing opinions drive us to seek truth. Are we willing to do that, or will duplicity push us to delusion? If opinions don’t matter, what’s the point?

Sherri Owens

Pendleton