Two Oconee classrooms shut down due to recent COVID-19 cases

The Journal staff

WALHALLA — Two more elementary school classrooms in Oconee County have closed due to recent COVID-19 cases.

A second-grade classroom at Northside Elementary School can return to in-person learning on Nov. 23, and a self-contained classroom at Ravenel Elementary School can return on Nov. 19, according to school district officials.

The district also announced Tuesday that a student at West-Oak Middle and an employee at Northside Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

The latest cases bring the district’s overall total to 130 since the school year began on Aug. 24.

Earlier this week, The Journal reported two employee cases at Ravenel Elementary.

A positive result does not necessarily mean others have been exposed within school buildings, the district said.

When the district is aware of a positive individual in an early childhood classroom, that classroom is moved to distance learning for a period of 14 days from when the positive individual was last in the classroom, according to district officials.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) publishes lists of school cases at scdhec. gov/COVID19schools.