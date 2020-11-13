Another COVID-19 case reported at Seneca Middle

WALHALLA — The School District of Oconee County said Thursday that an employee at Seneca Middle School tested positive for COVID-19 the previous day.

The latest case brings the district’s overall total to 134 since the school year began Aug. 24.

The school district has also added classroom and school closures to its daily COVID-19 report. The latest classroom closures involved a second-grade class at Northside Elementary and a self-contained class at Ravenel Elementary early this week

— The Journal staff