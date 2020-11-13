Willie,

Thank you for the perfect answer concerning the Electoral College. If it weren’t that way, South Carolina and lots of other small states would be at the mercy of the big states. Keep up the good work!

Willie says:

Thanks for the support. I try to do my best!

Willie,

The comic strip Blondie has been around for more than 70 years and tells the life and times of Blondie and Dagwood Bumstead. Dagwood was an heir to millions and a playboy out on the town when he met Blondie Boopadoop, who worked as a dancer in a nightclub. They fell in love, and Dagwood introduced Blondie to his family. Being she’s a nightclub dancer, they tell Dagwood if he marries this woman they’ll disinherit him! He marries Blondie anyway and loses a fortune. It doesn’t matter. He gained the treasure of his heart, and that’s all that counts. Financial wealth can be lost in a heartbeat. True love lasts to the grave. Dagwood and Blondie are still together after all these years. Money can’t buy the joy of loving someone and they returning it. Always go for true love over a mansion on the hill. Look at all the Hollywood movie stars worth millions and on their third or fourth marriages.

Willie says:

Well, don’t that beat all? Here I thought Blondie was just a loving wife, mother and homemaker — and a very particular one at that. I never knew when the comic strip started out that she was just a carefree flapper girl of the 1930s. But if Dagwood picked a life with her over piles of money, I’d say he was a very wise man.

Willie,

Please tell me something. You can even ask some of the Walhalla City Council members for help. What are the criteria for deciding when a law is enforceable or unenforceable? Is the rationale for the law a consideration? How about the willingness (or unwillingness) of law enforcement to uphold and enforce said law? If you think this out rationally, if you can’t enforce a law that states — because of a public health situation — masks must be worn in public, then how can you enforce a law that requires me to keep certain areas of my body covered? Or not drive above a designated speed? Or not do thousands of other things we have laws against? Do you think their proximity to Clemson University has gifted the Clemson City Council with greater discernment or intelligence in deciding mask laws are, under the circumstances, enforceable? Economics over public health? I’ve never, ever seen a dead person buy anything.

Willie says:

I can’t tell ya why one city puts a mandatory mask law into place and another city doesn’t. But you’re probably right. That was a pretty weak excuse to pull a law back just because a couple people griped about it. Those will be the same folks griping when the governor shuts the whole state down again if we don’t get things under control. Good news is, we’ve had a good week or two locally, let’s hope that streak continues.

Willie,

The Bible says the nation that forgets God will be turned into hell. They took the Ten Commandment displays out of the government buildings and the schools. Look what we have in the streets today, and it’s getting steadily worse. Coincidence? There is a saying there is no such a thing as coincidence.

Willie says:

I’ve never stopped to pray at a courthouse because I saw the Ten Commandments, and as long as there are tests in schools, there will always be prayer in schools. Our country was founded on Christian values to be sure, but also with a strict separation of church and state. We can be and do both at the same time. Just keep praying for our country.

Willie,

I came across this a while ago, and thought I’d share it with you and your readers — maybe it could go at the top of your editorial page where you run those interesting quotes from famous and not-so famous people. “Beware the man of a single book.” St. Thomas Aquinas. It makes me think of people who get all their news and information from only one source that just reinforces their views.

Willie says:

That’s an interesting quote there. People are beginning to want their news catered to their world view more and more. That’s a dangerous slope to get on — however, I am more wary of folks who don’t read or watch any news sources and prefer to live in a bubble.

‘Til next time!

Willie

Comments are not intended to reflect views of The Journal’s management or staff and are the opinions of readers submitting them. The Journal makes no guarantee of their accuracy. As for answers, ol’ Willie does his best to get it right.