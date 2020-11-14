COVID-19 testing at Shaver today

The Journal staff

SENECA — A program developed as a partnership of the Medical University of South Carolina and Clemson University will provide free COVID-19 testing today.

Healthy Me – Healthy SC (HMHSC) will provide COVID-19 testing at Shaver Recreation Center in Seneca from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. today. The program was founded in 2019 after a successful pilot program dedicated to improving health care access in rural communities.

“Since the inception of the program, HMHSC has focused on areas of need, including infant mortality, childhood obesity, cancer prevention and pain management,” a news release from HMHSC said. “Over the past two years, these initiatives were targeted in rural Anderson, Barnwell and Williamsburg counties, the program’s pilot counties.”

Since July 30, the HMHSC program has held weekly mobile COVID-19 testing sites. There is no cost to be tested, and drive-thru and walk-up options are available. No appointment, symptoms or pre-screening are necessary to be tested.