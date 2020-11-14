Willie,

As dumb as it sounds, there are still people that believe Earth is flat. Flat Earthers, they’re called. I call them flat heads. Like the musical group the Grateful Dead have fans called Dead Heads. These people think the North Pole is in the center of this disk shaped Earth. They think the South Pole is on the rim of this disk and circumnavigates it. They think there is a big dome over all of this. The moon, sun and stars are traveling across Earth,they think. They say water can’t curve — like if Earth were a sphere shape, the oceans would spill. Have they ever looked at raindrops hanging on a clothesline? That’s not flat. How do we have different time zones if Earth is flat? We should be able to go up on the mountain and take a high-powered telescope and see Europe and Asia if Earth is flat. If flat, why do we have ionosphere, troposphere, stratosphere, let alone atmosphere? Sphere the key word. If God can speak a world into existence, why would He not be able to make a sphere-shaped planet we live on? The Bible even speaks about the circle of the Earth as in round. Satellites? Naw, it’s all fake. Space flight? Fake. This is the 21st century and there are people still believing like the Dark Ages. I wonder if they are registered to vote?

Willie says:

OK. This sounds absurd to me. I have never run into any of these Flat Earther people, and I hope I never do!

Willie,

I am on the road a lot and I frequently see sheriff’s cars going at least 10 to 15 mph over the limit without lights or sirens. Most don’t seem to know what the little lever on the side of the steering wheel is for. They frequently drive left of center, particularly on curves, and they are often distracted driving as they play with phones and electronics. If you can’t respect, obey and enforce the “little” laws, you don’t stand a chance with the major ones!

Willie says:

It’s been a while since I checked, but a long while back, law enforcement officers were permitted to drive 10 miles per hour over the limit, I believe, in order to patrol through more traffic. Maybe one of my trusty readers can correct me if I’m wrong. Now as far as not signaling and texting while driving … that shouldn’t be happening. I’d suggest you grab the vehicle number and alert the patrol supervisor to what you saw.

Willie,

As a longtime resident of Seneca, I considered myself to be blessed with a wonderful health care facility and staff locally. Recently, my thoughts about the local hospital were shattered. I got a bill from the conglomerate Prisma for thousands of dollars. I’ve had the same procedure many times in the past three years — it’s always been covered by my multiple insurance companies. Since I got the bill on a Friday, I had the weekend to have sleepless nights and worry. Early Monday, I searched for a phone number (apparently the billing has been moved to Greenville), called the number and was put on hold for 40 minutes. When a human finally answered and looked up my account, she said, “You should not have received that bill. Please disregard it.” Really? We patients are being treated unfairly for the expediency of a giant health care conglomerate.

Willie says:

I’m sorry you got a bill that turned out to be “wrong.” Been there, done that, bought the T-shirt! People make mistakes. It can be the medical billing workers’ mistake. It can be the insurance company workers’ mistake. It can happen with “local” hospitals or conglomerates. I can’t even count how many times I’ve been wrongly billed or how many phone calls I’ve had to make over the years to get things set straight. The important thing is standing up for yourself. Actually, having to only make one phone call and talk to one human being is pretty good, if you ask me! Just be sure to follow up, you don’t want that bill going against your credit report if they mess up again.

