8 new virus cases reported in Oconee County schools

WALHALLA — The School District of Oconee County Tuesday reported eight new positive COVID-19 cases across the district on Tuesday.

The district said a Ravenel Elementary student tested positive on Saturday, while a West-Oak High student and a Blue Ridge Elementary employee tested positive Sunday. Five positive cases were confirmed on Monday, including two West-Oak High students and a Seneca Middle student and two employees — one each from Seneca Middle and Keowee Elementary.

The latest cases bring the district’s overall total to 148 since the new school year began Aug. 24.

The school district has also added classroom and school closures to its daily COVID-19 report. The latest classroom closures involved a second-grade class at Northside Elementary and a self-contained class at Ravenel Elementary on Nov. 9.

