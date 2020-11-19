Willie says:

To the fella who wrote me saying, “I know you’ll never print this,” you’re right — I didn’t. Nothing wrong with your comment, but I’ve told y’all before, you can’t chide me into printing your comments. Write back without leading with that, and you’ll see your comment post haste!

Willie,

Only thing better than seeing the trash being picked up on the highways is convicts doing it! Beautiful! I guess we wouldn’t need convicts if we didn’t have litterbugs. If litterbugs were convicts, we might not have trash on the highways. That would be the most beautiful thing ever.

Willie says:

Too bad litterbugs can’t be squashed. Or maybe we could hang out them there Raid pest strips that are life-size and litterbugs would stick to them!

Willie,

I have a meth lab in my apartment complex. I don’t know what to do about it. I’ve gone to management. I’ve gone to the police department. I can do nothing. I can’t get in my bathroom. I have to shut my bathroom off.

Willie says:

If I lived where you lived, I’d keep reporting it to the police until they listened. I’d also make sure the police know the manager is aware of it. Tell the manager they could be charged as an accomplice. Maybe they are paying management off to look the other way.

Willie,

I have friend who has conducted funeral services for hundreds of members of the United States Armed Services. One day I asked him a question. How many times have family members asked you to insert the word “loser” or “sucker” into the service? You can guess his response.

Willie says:

I’m really growing tired of the same old rhetoric about Trump or Biden and all the members of their fan clubs. Can we get back to griping about things we really control around here?

Willie,

I went to Walmart early a few Sunday mornings ago, and followed a man 30-years-plus into the store (7 feet behind). The associate asked him twice to wear a mask. He kept walking. I said, “Sir, she’s speaking to you.” Associate said, “How rude.” I said loudly, “I agree, very rude.” People have the right to go out, infect and kill. I didn’t think so many Americans were so stupid. I want to go out and enjoy what life I have left, like everyone else. My America used to be beautiful to enjoy, but the selfish dummies are now apparently the majority.

Willie says:

The man you just described definitely falls into the category of “selfish dummy.” When I need to go out for groceries or to the drug store, etc., I am super glad to see almost everyone doing their part to keep other people safer by wearing a mask. Your mask protects me. My mask protects you. And now the CDC is saying the mask may even be protecting the person wearing it now that more data has come into light.

‘Til next time!

Willie

