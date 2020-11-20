School district has six more COVID-19 cases 

WALHALLA — The School District of Oconee County said Thursday that six new positive COVID-19 cases were confirmed across the district the previous day.

The district reported that a district office employee, two Seneca Middle students and a single student at each of the district’s three high schools — Seneca, Walhalla and West-Oak — tested positive. The latest cases bring the district’s overall total to 156 since the school year began Aug. 24.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) publishes lists of school cases at scdhec.gov/COVID19schools.

— The Journal staff