School districts monitoring spike in COVID-19 cases

By Greg Oliver

The Journal

WALHALLA — School district officials in Oconee and Pickens counties are paying close attention to the spike of COVID-19 cases at the local, state and national level and asking for the community’s help to keep schools from transitioning back to distance learning.

School District of Oconee County spokeswoman Jennifer Dodd said Thursday that district leadership is closely monitoring the spike with the approaching Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.

“It continues to be our goal to provide face-to-face instruction for as many students as possible while protecting the health and safety of our staff and students,” Dodd said.

Dodd said the school district has had more than 140 COVID-19 cases among students and staff in the first 12 weeks of school. During that time, 12 classrooms and one grade level have been transitioned to distance learning for two-week periods to mitigate the spread of the virus. Through that targeted approach and careful contact tracing, the vast majority of students were able to remain in face-to-face instruction.

“The district will continue to use the targeted approach to address future clusters, if they occur, but in light of the increase in cases, we would encourage all families to develop contingency plans for students in case there is a need to transition the entire district to distance learning for a period of time,” she said.

Dodd said that decision would be made by district leadership after consultation with school board trustees, the district nursing supervisor and S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control officials.

The situation is a bit more dire in Pickens County, as COVID-19 cases are surginig in Pickens County, according to an email sent to families Tuesday by school district superintendent Danny Merck.

“According to data from the S.C. Department of Health & Environmental Control, the current seven-day average of cases for our county hit its highest point ever yesterday, and we have one of the highest infection rates per capita of any county in the state,” he wrote. “Data by ZIP code for our county also reveals that the surge is not limited to one community — it is widespread.”

Merck said the number of students and employees under state-mandated quarantine orders “has increased rapidly” over the past two weeks.

“As of the writing of this email, 440 students and 50 staff members are under active quarantine due to having caught or come in close contact with COVID-19,” he said. “As we investigate each of these cases, what we have found is that the vast majority of close contacts have occurred outside of school. We cannot control activities outside of school and need your help.”

Merck said the district’s plans for in-person school “rely on the availability of enough students and staff to be able to operate schools effectively.”

“For this, we rely not only on the safe environments of our schools, but on our surrounding community’s effort to contain the spread of COVID-19,” he said, giving parents a list of ways to help, including wearing a mask in public, avoiding large indoor gathering, staying home and keeping children home when sick, getting tested immediately if showing symptoms of the virus and communicating with school officials if someone in the home tests positive.

“Our ability to continue in-person school depends on getting the virus under control in our community,” Merck added. “Our parents and community members have been excellent partners in making the best of a difficult school year. I can’t think of any community that has handled the challenge better than you at the start of this year. Please help us keep up the effort to bring our schools and community back to normal.”

During the summer, school districts were told by the state Department of Education to submit plans for in-person and virtual learning. Many districts gave parents the option of selecting which method they preferred for their children.

District officials in Oconee and Pickens County also approved giving families a guaranteed option to change instructional methods at the end of the semester. Families with students in the School District of Oconee County have until today to complete a brief second semester pre-registration form that allows them the opportunity to change instructional options at the semester break. Pickens County parents have until noon Monday to make the determination for their students.

School District of Oconee County superintendent Michael Thorsland told trustees last month that positive cases in schools would not necessarily mean shutting down the entire district to in-person learning. Instead, depending on the number of positive cases, the district would have the option of transitioning a grade from in-person to distance learning and temporarily shutting down a school, if necessary.

“We do feel it’s important that kids are in school, and we’re just going to do the best we can to stay on top of it,” Thorsland said.

Since Oct. 28, four Oconee schools have had classrooms closed and transitioned from face-to-face to distance learning. The classes affected were a James M. Brown Elementary 4-year-old kindergarten class, a first-grade and a second-grade class at Northside Elementary, a first-grade class at Walhalla Elementary and a self-contained class at Ravenel Elementary.

Thorsland also said last month that the district is counting on students, teachers and parents to do their part in reducing the spread of COVID-19.

“I want to encourage everyone, from students to our faculty and staff to parents and families, to maintain vigilance with this. Continue wearing masks when you’re in places with close proximity to people, continue trying to limit large gatherings and stay quarantined as best we can, because that’s going to help minimize our exposure and the possibility of this continuing to be a problem for us,” he said.

[email protected] | (864) 973-6687

Follow on Twitter @JournalGO