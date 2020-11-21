School districts update COVID-19 numbers

The Journal staff

WALHALLA — The School District of Oconee County reported eight new positive COVID-19 cases on Thursday, according to information released Friday.

The district reported that a student who attends West-Oak High and the Hamilton Career and Technology Center, two students from Walhalla High and one each from Seneca Middle and Seneca High, as well as an employee each from James M. Brown Elementary, Walhalla Elementary and the school district office all tested positive on Thursday. The latest cases bring the district’s overall total to 164 since the school year began Aug. 24.

The School District of Pickens County, meanwhile, said Friday that 482 students and 59 staff members were quarantined this week, with 16 students and 19 staff members testing positive for COVID-19.

Clemson Elementary was the only school in the Daniel High School attendance area with positive cases, as two staff members tested positive for the virus, along with one staff member quarantined and 10 students quarantined. Central Academy for the Arts reported five staff members and five students quarantined, while Six Mile Elementary had a staff member and 12 students quarantined, Edwards Middle School had a staff member and 11 students quarantined and Daniel High had two staff members and 12 students quarantined.