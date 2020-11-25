Officials: COVID-19 cases starting to mirror July peak

By Riley Morningstar

The Journal

SENECA — The state health department is calling on South Carolinians to keep their guard up ahead of this week’s Thanksgiving holiday as an influx of cases start to mirror a previous summer peak.

Some S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) testing locations have seen nearly 100 people looking to be tested per hour. The agency continues to repeat the importance of masks and social distancing in preventing the spread of the illness.

“We are encouraged to see that South Carolinians are once again stepping up to the plate and doing the right thing as we continue our fight against COVID-19,” DHEC interim public health director Dr. Brannon Traxler said in a news release. “While routine testing is key to knowing your individual health status, a negative test result doesn’t mean you can stop wearing a mask or social distancing. Face coverings and avoiding indoor group gatherings remain as important as ever.”

When looking at South Carolina’s COVID-19 cases by month, the state is nearing the late July peak it fought through earlier this year. Confirmed new cases peaked around 2,000 in one day, and 1,866 cases were recorded on Nov. 13. The state’s recovery estimate sits at 90.7 percent.

As of Tuesday morning, DHEC reported 52 percent of hospital beds in Oconee County were occupied. It estimates 79 beds are available.

State epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said the holidays are a “prime time for disease transmission.”

“Keep any gatherings small, spaced out and outdoors as much as possible,” she said. “Ensure that proper social distancing and mask wearing occurs, and individuals should seriously consider the risks associated with traveling.

“Unfortunately, we’re seeing many infections resulting from household spread. Everyone should remember that the recommended protective measures are also important for friends and extended family visiting your home. One of the safest ways to connect with loved ones is over the phone or on another virtual platform.”

DHEC and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the safest way to celebrate the holidays this year is at home with the people who live there. For those who do travel, getting tested after the trip is critical.

[email protected] | (864) 973-6685