SDOC reports 2 more COVID-19 cases

WALHALLA — The School District of Oconee County reported two new positive COVID-19 cases on Monday.

A West-Oak High student and Fair-Oak Elementary employee were the latest cases, bringing the district’s overall total to 174 since the school year began Aug. 24.

The school district has also added classroom and school closures to its daily COVID-19 report. The latest classroom closures involved one second-grade class at Northside Elementary and a self-contained class at Ravenel Elementary on Nov. 9.

