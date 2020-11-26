School district reports 8 more virus cases

WALHALLA — The School District of Oconee County has reported eight more positive COVID-19 cases across the district.

The district said in its most recent update Wednesday that two students each at Seneca Middle and Walhalla High tested positive this week, along with a single student at West-Oak High, Fair-Oak Elementary and West-Oak Middle, as well as a virtual Seneca High student. The cases pushed the district’s overall total to 182 since the school year began Aug. 24.

The school district has also added classroom and school closures to its daily COVID-19 report. The latest classroom closures involved one second-grade class at Northside Elementary and a self-contained class at Ravenel Elementary on Nov. 9.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) publishes lists of school cases at scdhec.gov/COVID19schools.

