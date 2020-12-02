County extends mask ordinance

By Riley Morningstar

The Journal

WALHALLA — Oconee County’s current mask ordinance is set to last into February 2021 after council members unanimously approved an extension on Tuesday night.

The emergency ordinance was set to expire in a little more than two weeks and has been extended an additional 60 days. The ordinance was first passed on Aug. 18.

There wasn’t any discussion on the extension of the ordinance, other than Councilman Wayne McCall asking county administrator Amanda Brock if county employees had been properly instructed on how to wear a mask. Brock said they had been.

McCall emphasized it was important to not contaminate masks while wearing them by constantly touching them and infecting them.

Per the ordinance, face coverings must be worn inside any building owned or leased by the county, as well as “in close proximity” to buildings when unable to maintain the recommended 6 feet of social distance.