Masks to be required at city’s parade

By Brian Graves

The Journal

WALHALLA — Face masks are required and no candy will be thrown to spectators at the Walhalla Christmas parade this weekend in downtown Walhalla.

The parade is set for 5 p.m. Saturday. The parade will run from Church to Ann streets on the westbound side of Main Street.

Main Street Walhalla director Libby Imbody said in a news release on Tuesday the COVID-19 pandemic has led to some changes in the parade this year.

“In light of the current COVID-19 cases, the Walhalla City Council has directed that we take all precautions while continuing to host a holiday tradition in downtown Walhalla,” she said.

The parade will be abiding by state COVID-19 requirements in an executive order from Gov. Henry McMaster for face masks to be worn at gatherings of more than 250 people, according to city administrator Brent Taylor.

Imbody said officials are also not allowing candy to be thrown to spectators this year.

“There will be no candy distributed this year,” Imbody said. “This will ensure that spectators remain a safe distance from the parade route, prevent handling unsanitized items and help discourage crowds.”

Main Street will be closed Saturday beginning around 4:45 p.m. through the duration of the parade, according to Imbody. Downtown businesses will be open during the day.

Imbody said those attending the parade are also asked to follow guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“If any member of your group does not feel well, we ask that they stay home and join us in person next year,” Imbody said.

Imbody said the parade will be streamed live online for those who can’t attend.