Most virus cases yet confirmed in Oconee on Thanksgiving

By Riley Morningstar

The Journal

SENECA — Free COVID-19 testing is back up and running this week in South Carolina, as health officials brace for what results could come from the Thanksgiving holiday.

South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) officials will be at the Seneca Health Department at 609 N. Townville St. from 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. today through Friday. DHEC recommends getting tested ahead of any gathering to abide by COVID-19 safety protocols.

On Thanksgiving, DHEC reported 89 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Oconee County. That is the highest one-day number of new cases in the county, according to the agency’s data going back to March.

Oconee County’s current incidence rate has also climbed in recent weeks. Ahead of Thanksgiving, the incidence rate sat at 323.1 cases per 100,000 people, which the agency classifies as a “high” incidence rate. There were 257 cases recorded in Oconee County over the two weeks before Thanksgiving, according to DHEC data.

Now, Oconee County reports an incidence rate of 671.3 cases per 100,000 people, and there have been 534 confirmed cases in the past two weeks as of Tuesday morning.

DHEC recommends the public get tested once a month for those who are out in the community and unable to socially distance or wear a mask. Results can be expected to come back within 72 hours. Testing is free and open to anyone regardless of symptoms. No appointments or doctor’s notes are required. Those looking to be tested can preregister at scdhec.gov/gettested.

In Pickens County, free testing is planned at the Pickens Health Department at 200 McDaniel Ave. in Pickens from 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. today through Friday.