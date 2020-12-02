School district reports 20 more COVID-19 cases

The Journal staff

WALHALLA — The School District of Oconee County reported Tuesday that it had an additional 20 positive COVID-19 cases on the previous day.

The latest cases include four Walhalla High students, three students from both Walhalla Middle and West-Oak High, two students each from Seneca Middle and Fair-Oak Elementary, and one student each from Walhalla Elementary, Westminster Elementary, Northside Elementary, West-Oak Middle and James M. Brown Elementary, as well as an employee at Ravenel Elementary.

The new confirmed cases bring the district’s overall total to 229 since the school year began Aug. 24.

The school district has also added classroom and school closures to its daily COVID-19 report. The latest classroom closures involve one English class at West-Oak High and one PIP (primary intervention program) at Walhalla Elementary on Monday.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) publishes lists of school cases at scdhec.gov/COVID19schools.