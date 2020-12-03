Clemson Downs experiencing positive COVID-19 cases

By Greg Oliver

The Journal

CLEMSON — A Clemson Downs official said Wednesday that measures were put in place in March in preparation for the COVID-19 pandemic.

But, despite its best efforts, the facility recently experienced positive cases in its health care unit.

“We have worked tirelessly and diligently since the beginning of this global pandemic to ensure that we were prepared and doing everything possible to stay safe,” director of community outreach Ruthie Millar said. “But Clemson Downs is not immune to the ravages of this disease.”

Millar, who said all affected residents’ family members were notified and that all employees testing positive are not working nor will they return until cleared, pointed out, “We did all we knew to do, and we did it before we were mandated to do so.”

Earlier this year, Millar said Clemson Downs began taking precautionary measures to ensure the health and safety of residents with procedures put into place prior to state and federal mandates. She said Clemson Downs bought additional Clorox T-360 machines so all areas could be disinfected on a daily basis to ensure against cross-contamination. In addition, Millar said the Downs designated areas in its health care unit to ensure any infected residents could safely stay there with no threat to other residents. Those rooms featured a negative pressure system to vent out air so as not to recirculate it to other areas.

Other measures taken by Clemson Downs include equipping all staff with any and all personal protective equipment (PPE) necessary and suspending all communal activities, including dining, with staff delivering meals to residents at their apartments on campus to avoid larger gatherings.

Millar added that Clemson Downs also purchased several Amazon Echo Show devices in early March so residents and their families would be able to communicate virtually with one another. Visitation schedules were set up by staff, and staff also assisted residents with the calls.

Clemson Downs also has been conducting screenings at the start of each employee’s daily shift for symptom presentation, including temperature checks.

“These are logged to provide a baseline in case an employee does present an elevated temperature,” Millar said. “All staff have taken self-quarantining very seriously, and any staff members that tested positive remain off-site on medical leave until safe to return, per CDC and DHEC guidelines.”

Millar said Clemson Downs has not implemented a visitation restriction for independent living residents. But she added that could be revisited if there are positive cases reported.

“We are asking that visitors only go to the resident’s apartment and wear a mask and social distance at all times,” Millar said. “Visitation to other levels of care, assisted living, memory care and skilled care are under S.C. DHEC mandate, and we fully comply with their guidelines and regulations.”