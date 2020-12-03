Many county offices closed to public beginning today

By Riley Morningstar

WALHALLA — A majority of Oconee County offices are closing to the public indefinitely with positive COVID-19 cases tracking upward and county employees testing positive.

County administrator Amanda Brock confirmed to The Journal on Wednesday afternoon at least a dozen county employees have tested positive for the coronavirus since Nov. 23 — just 10 days ago. County officials distributed a release Wednesday announcing the decision to close many offices to the public beginning today. There was no reopening date announced, and Brock said officials will continue to follow the “statistics and data” to make any future decisions.

“Obviously, when we feel like it is safe to reopen and we have the sustainable workforce to continue to provide services to the citizens, we’ll consider reopening to the public,” Brock said. “At this time, this is a measure to ensure we have adequate staff to serve the citizens’ needs.”

Brock also said she was “absolutely concerned” with the current trajectory of the virus.

On Thanksgiving, Oconee County reported 89 new cases — the county’s highest one-day number of cases reported since the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) began tracking cases in March.

As of Monday, the county’s seven-day moving average percent positive of COVID-19 tests reached its highest point yet at 27.7 percent, according to DHEC. Of the 97 tests administered Monday, 36 tests were positive — a 37.7 percent positive rate.

On Wednesday, DHEC reported the highest percent positive tests in South Carolina since early September, with 21.6 percent of the 7,480 tests administered coming back positive.

All tax payments will be accepted via the drive-thru at the Oconee County administrative office or online, over the phone or through mail. County residents can access the register of deeds office and probate court from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday. All other offices are closed to the public beginning today. Building permits and payment assistance are available online and over the phone. All employees and visitors are still required to wear face coverings while inside or close to any county facility. There are exemptions for those who can’t wear a covering for a medical or behavioral condition or religious beliefs.

