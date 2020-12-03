School district reports 6 more COVID-19 cases

WALHALLA — The School District of Oconee County said Wednesday that six more positive COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the district the previous day.

The latest cases included two Walhalla Middle students, a Walhalla Elementary employee and one student each at Blue Ridge Elementary, Westminster Elementary and Fair-Oak Elementary.

That brings the district’s overall total to 235 since the school year began Aug. 24.

The school district has also added classroom and school closures to its daily COVID-19 report. The latest classroom closures involve the sixth grade at Walhalla Middle, an English class at West-Oak High and a primary intervention program (PIP) class at Walhalla Elementary.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) publishes lists of school cases at scdhec.gov/COVID19schools.

