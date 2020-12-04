Local hospitals’ ICU beds reaching capacity

By Norm Cannada

SENECA — On at least one day this week, intensive care unit beds were fully occupied at one area hospital, and another was nearing capacity, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).

In response to a request by The Journal, DHEC provided data for Prisma Health’s Oconee Memorial Hospital in Seneca and Baptist Easley, along with AnMed Health Cannon in Pickens. The information provided hospital bed occupancy, ICU occupancy and other information as of Dec. 1.

Oconee Memorial Hospital’s intensive care unit had all 12 beds occupied at least one day this week, according to information provided by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. COVID-19 cases have risen recently in Oconee County and other areas in the state and nation. FILE

At Oconee Memorial, all 12 ICU beds were occupied on Tuesday, with six of those in the ICU being treated for COVID-19. Throughout the hospital, Oconee had 101 of 165 hospital beds (61.2 percent) occupied, according to the DHEC data.

Oconee reported 24 patients hospitalized for the coronavirus on that date, including the six in ICU.

The report also showed nine of 10 ventilators were in use at the Seneca hospital, with four in use for COVID patients.

Baptist Easley

Baptist Easley also had 24 COVID patients on Tuesday, with seven patients in ICU beds and six COVID patients on ventilators, according to the DHEC report. The Easley hospital used 10 of 11 ICU beds (90.9 percent) on that day, and seven of its nine ventilators (77.78 percent) were in use. Six of the ventilators were in use for COVID patients. Overall, Baptist Easley had 59 of its 79 (74.68 percent) hospital beds in use Tuesday.

AnMed Cannon

At Cannon in Pickens, officials reported 10 of 21 (47.62 percent) hospital beds were in use on Tuesday. There were two patients hospitalized for COVID-19, but none of the hospital’s four ICU beds or five ventilators were in use, according to information from DHEC.

Doctor: Prisma system numbers remain below July

Dr. Eric Ossmann, incident commander for Prisma Health’s COVID-19 response, said Prisma Health hospitals have “successfully cared for nearly 4,000 COVID-19 inpatients.” He added the system’s hospitals are treating approximately 190 patients with the disease per day.

“As a comparison, in the July surge, our numbers hovered around 300 inpatients daily,” Ossmann said. “We continue to have inpatient and outpatient capacity, adequate medical equipment, supplies and personal protective equipment needed to care for our patients and team members.”

He added Prisma officials are working to manage capacity “in real time, examining our physical bed space, our staffing needs and our patient census to ensure that we are utilizing all the resources of Prisma Health to care for all of our patients, both those with COVID-19 and those with other illness or injury.”

“Like all health systems across the United States, Prisma Health is experiencing challenges with staffing during this pandemic,” Ossmann said.

He added Prisma has hired more physicians “as needed” and “found creative ways to meet the medical needs of our communities,” working to “upskill/cross-train team members who were not actively working due to COVID-19-related declines.”

“Some examples include nurses in the ambulatory setting with recent acute care experience were reassigned to support medical-surgical nurses, medical-surgical nurses were upskilled to support patient care in the ICU setting,” Ossmann said. “Certified registered nurse anesthetists were trained to provide support to nurses in the ICU and supported code and Rapid Response teams. We even deployed clinical practice specialists and nursing educators to the nursing units to provide support to the clinical staff with vital signs, medication administration, procedures, treatments, admission/transfer/discharge.”

