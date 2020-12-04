School district reports 13 more COVID-19 cases

The Journal staff

WALHALLA — The School District of Oconee County on Thursday reported 13 additional positive COVID-19 cases confirmed across the district the previous day.

The latest cases included a Northside Elementary employee, a James M. Brown Elementary employee and student, a district office employee, a West-Oak High student, a West-Oak Middle student, two Seneca High students, a student and employee at Walhalla High and three Walhalla Middle students.

That brings the district’s overall total to 248 since the school year began Aug. 24. The school district has also added classroom and school closures to its daily COVID-19 report. The latest classroom closure was a self-contained class at James M. Brown Elementary.