SDPC reports nearly 70 virus cases

The Journal staff

EASLEY — The School District of Pickens County reported on Friday that 48 students and 21 staff members across the district tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

In addition, 410 students and 63 staff members were quarantined as a precaution against the virus.

Daniel High School had the most cases among students of all the district’s schools, with nine students testing positive, including one who attended school. The school had three staff members and 25 students quarantined.

The Daniel-area elementary schools all had positive cases this week as well, with three staff members and a student testing positive at Central Academy of the Arts and a staff member and a student testing positive at both Clemson Elementary and Six Mile Elementary.

The School District of Oconee County, meanwhile, said Friday that it had recorded 12 new positive virus cases on the previous day.

The latest cases included a student and employee at James M. Brown Elementary, a Fair-Oak Elementary employee, three Walhalla Middle students, a Seneca Middle student not on campus during the infectious period, two Seneca High students, a Walhalla High student and two West-Oak High students.

That brings the district’s overall total to 260 since the school year began Aug. 24.