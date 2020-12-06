Lions return to glory with State crown

By Eric Sprott

COLUMBIA — It was unfamiliar territory for the Daniel High School football team trailing midway through the third quarter Saturday afternoon against Camden.

But for the Lions, there was no panic. As quarterback Trent Pearman put it, they simply kept swinging.

And by landing a bevy of figurative punches, they achieved a long-awaited return to glory, taking control of the contest and rallying for a 52-31 win in the Class 3A State championship game at Spring Valley High School for their first State crown since 1998.

After the Lions (10-0) led 27-14 at halftime, Camden (8-1) got a pair of touchdowns from Leroy Bracey to take a 28-27 advantage with 7:09 left in the quarter. But from there, Daniel dominated on both sides of the ball, outscoring the Bulldogs 25-3 the rest of the way to capture its sixth State crown, and its first in 22 years.

“That’s how we’ve been all year — if I throw a pick, we fumble or someone misses a block, we come right back and swing,” said Pearman, who finished 29-of-33 passing for 472 yards and six touchdowns in the win. “We might take a hit to the face, but we’ll come right back and swing.

“I’m just so proud of this team the way they fought and stayed in it all game. Everyone stayed together as a team.”

“We just had to trust each other, and it’s all about Daniel,” senior linebacker Jacob Hendricks added. “We don’t look at the scoreboard until the end, and hopefully it’s nice to us. It’s all about us, and that’s what we’ve been trying to control the whole time.”

In just their second appearance in the state title game since the 1998 championship, the Lions rolled up 610 yards of total offense to conclude a season that was long in doubt due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For fifth-year Daniel head coach Jeff Fruster, it was his first title at the helm of the program, but his third as a Lion.

He was a star linebacker as a senior in 1998, while he was also a part of the 1995 State championship as a freshman, and Fruster was clearly emotional as he cried in the arms of his assistant coaches as the clock hit all zeros in what ended up being a lopsided three-score victory.

“I don’t do emotion a lot, do I?” Fruster said with a laugh. “But today was worth it. The hard work of these kids and what they were able to do this season, it was well worth it.

“It means more than words can describe. I’m just glad I was able to have a chance … to be able to take my alma mater back to a place I was fond of being in as a player. It means a lot to me.”

The Lions came out hot from the start, scoring on each of their first two drives as Pearman found Jackson Crosby and Eli Merck on touchdown passes of 52 and 53 yards, respectively, for a quick 14-0 advantage midway through the opening quarter.

Camden struck back two plays after Merck’s score when running back Willis Lane — a Mr. Football finalist — raced through the heart of the Daniel defense for a 68-yard score. Pearman went on to throw his third touchdown pass of the opening quarter late in the frame when he connected with Crosby from 9 yards out to push the lead to 21-7.

After trading scores, Camden had a chance to score just before halftime, but a goal-line interception from Daniel’s Boston Miller preserved the 27-14 lead going to the locker room.

Following the Bulldogs’ go-ahead score from Bracey, the Lions got aggressive to go ahead for good on their ensuing drive, keeping their offense on the field on fourth-and-three from the Bulldogs’ 16-yard line.

Pearman flared a quick screen out to his left to Josiah Benson, who broke a tackle and raced down the sideline and into the end zone to make it 34-28.

Logan Lasher then forced a fumble on the ensuing kickoff that was was recovered by Jahiem Lawson, setting up the Lions at the Bulldogs’ 35-yard line. They drove as far as the 4-yard line before setting for a 22-yard Shane Forrester field goal that made it 37-28 with just five seconds left in the quarter.

“That was a huge fumble recovery on the kickoff return,” Pearman said. “I know we only got a field goal out of it, but it really shifted momentum.”

Camden got its final points on a 29-yard field goal on the opening drive of the fourth quarter, but Daniel went right back on the offensive on its ensuing drive, as Pearman launched a bomb down the ride sideline that Merck hauled in for a 63-yard score that made it 45-31 with 8:08 to play.

“You’ve got to win the game, and you don’t win the game without putting points on the board,” Fruster said of staying aggressive on the Merck score. “We knew how imperative it was to try to stay ahead of this bunch, so we were going to whatever it took to stay ahead.”

Misun Kelley came away with an interception on the Bulldogs’ ensuing drive, effectively ending the night before, with Crosby adding one last score — an 18-yard pass from Pearman.

In the final game of his Daniel career, Crosby caught tied for a team-high eight catches for 128 yards and a game-high three touchdowns. Merck, meanwhile, finished with seven catches for a game-high 183 yards and the two scores.

“I can’t even describe it, I can’t,” an emotional Crosby said after the game. “I thought it’d feel different than this, but once you actually do it, it’s a lot different.

“I didn’t even know if we were going to play (this season). I was scared I wasn’t going to have my senior year. Just the fact we came all the way from there … it means a lot.”

“It means everything,” Pearman added. “It’s for everyone who has come through Daniel, and everyone back in the communities — Central, Clemson, Six Mile, everyone back at home.”

Daniel 52, Camden 31

DWD 21 6 10 15 — 52

CHS 7 7 14 3 — 31

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

DWD — Crosby 52 pass from Pearman (Forrester kick), 11:10

DWD — Merck 53 pass from Pearman (Forrester kick), 7:30

CHS — Lane 68 run (Blank kick), 7:12

DWD — Crosby 9 pass from Pearman (Forrester kick), 1:40

Second Quarter

CHS — Bracey 14 run (Edwards kick), 8:49

DWD — Segars 1 run (pass failed), 1:50

Third Quarter

CHS — Bracey 41 run (Edwards kick), 10:08

CHS — Bracey 18 pass from Pearson (Edwards kick), 7:09

DWD — Benson 16 pass from Pearman (Forrester kick), 2:39

DWD — Forrester 22 field goal, 00:05

Fourth Quarter

CHS — Edwards 29 field goal, 8:53

DWD — Merck 63 pass from Pearman (Benson pass from Pearman), 8:09

DWD — Crosby 18 pass from Pearman (Forrester kick), 5:01

TEAM STATISTICS

DWDCHS

First Downs 26 20

Total Yards 610 477

Rushes-Yards 33-133 35-315

Fumbles-Lost 1-1 4-1

Com-Att-Int 30-34-0 10-20-2

Passing Yards 477 162

Penalties-Yards 2-20 9-61

Punts-Avg. 2-32.5 4-33.5

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Daniel, Segars 12-82, Grayden 6-54, Crosby 1-4, TEAM 3-(-)3, Pearman 11-(-)4; Camden, Lane 12-128, Bracey 12-126, Pearson 10-60, Byrnes 1-1.

PASSING — Daniel, Pearman, 29-33-0 472, Crosby 1-1-0 5; Camden, Pearson, 10-20-2 162.

RECEIVING — Daniel, Merck 7-183, Crosby 8-128, Benson 8-72, Hamilton 4-63, Grayden 3-31; Camden, Geter 1-55, Lyles 4-46, Bracey 3-31, Lane 1-28, Morris 1-2.

