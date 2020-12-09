CU alters free testing time

By Riley Morningstar

The Journal

CLEMSON — In light of community feedback focused on cold temperatures and afterschool testing options, Clemson University has adjusted its hours for free COVID-19 testing.

On Tuesday afternoon, Clemson University officials announced testing at Memorial Stadium will now take place on weekdays, beginning today, through Dec. 17 from 10 a.m-4 p.m. An additional testing window has been opened up on Dec. 18, as well, from 7-10 a.m.

“After hearing from several community members who wanted testing options after the school day, along with the low temperatures during the morning hours, we’re going to adjust our hours for the next few weeks,” testing coordinator Lisa Knox said in a news release.

The school is offering free saliva testing for a limited number of community members at Memorial Stadium on a first-come, first-serve basis in partnership with testing facilitator Rymedi. Registration for testing is mandatory prior to arrival and can be accessed at tig.rs/community-testing. Parking for testing is available at any orange space in the C-3 lot (Lot 5 for football parking).

Testing officials initially expect to process 150 tests per day. Officials said anyone who is unable to get into their preferred testing window should check back periodically due to an anticipation of increased testing capacity. The school is able to provide free testing as in-person classes at Clemson finished weeks ago and the semester comes to a close this Friday.

